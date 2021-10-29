JMU board OKs move to FBS, Dukes a step closer to joining Sun Belt Conference

James Madison players celebrate after winning against North Dakota after a quarterfinal game in the NCAA college FCS football playoffs in Harrisonburg, Va., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) — James Madison University’s Board of Visitors has unanimously approved a recommendation to pursue a move up to the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, bringing JMU a step closer to joining the Sun Belt Conference.

The board met Friday morning in Harrisonburg to hear the proposal from school leaders.

“This morning was an important step as JMU moves forward in its consideration and evaluation of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference,” JMU Athletics said Friday in a statement following the decision. “We are pleased by the vote of the Board of Visitors’ Executive Committee and look forward to the next steps of the process with the Virginia General Assembly’s Athletics Commission. While the excitement and anticipation builds throughout the JMU community, it is important to follow all required processes and we are thankful for the support.”

Virginia law requires colleges to get that approval from the General Assembly for a move from the Football Bowl Championship level (FCS/formerly I-AA) to the FBS, the top Division I football level.

There is a meeting of the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission next Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. Next weekend also happens to be homecoming for JMU.

The Sun Belt just announced the addition Wednesday of Old Dominion University, the Dukes’ former Colonial Athletic Association rival. They’ve also recently added Southern Mississippi and are expected to bring in Marshall as well to get to 14 football teams.

On Thursday, ODU Athletic Director Wood Selig said the Monarchs’ move to the Sun Belt was like “hitting the lottery,” with regional rivalries that are close for teams and their fans, and more exposure with the Sun Belt’s ESPN contract.

JMU would form an eastern division with ODU, App State, Coastal, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Marshall. Georgia Southern (6), App State (3) and Marshall (2) combined for 11 FCS/I-AA national championships before moving to the FBS. JMU has two (2004, 2016) and could potentially win another this season before the move up.

Here's the current Sun Belt with the addition of @ODUSports #SunBelt pic.twitter.com/TXRVWPWD9g — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) October 28, 2021

