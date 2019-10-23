Jimmy Butler ruled out of Heat opener for ‘personal reasons’

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams, right, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s debut for the Miami Heat will be delayed by a few days.

Butler was ruled out of Miami’s season-opener against Memphis on Wednesday for what the team is calling “personal reasons.”

Butler was with the team Wednesday morning for its game-day shootaround practice, and told the team that he wasn’t going to be able to play around mid-afternoon.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says “everything’s fine” and that there is no reason for concern over the Butler situation.

Butler was the big offseason acquisition for the Heat this past summer, agreeing to a four-year deal in a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia.

Miami is also without guard Dion Waiters for the opener, while he serves a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.

