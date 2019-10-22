Jaylen Brown signs Celtics contract extension for $115 million

BOSTON, Mass. (WAVY) — Jaylen Brown signed a four-year extension contract on Monday with the Boston Celtics for $115 million.

Before the agreement, the Celtics tried to negotiate a four-year contract of $80 million, which Brown declined.

Brown’s agent Jason Glushon and Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge negotiated the deal at the team’s training in Boston over the weekend. Brown was Ainge’s first rookie extension deal since Rajon Rondo in 2009.

The Celtics have made the announcement since Brown’s signing, but per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old, who turns 23 on Thursday, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He’s averaged 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 24.4 minutes played over 222 career games, with 115 starts.

“Jaylen has made tremendous strides over the last three years and has become a fantastic player for us on both ends of the court,” Ainge said on Monday.