Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky already planning for next Olympics

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women’s 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — There were more medals in the pool from team USA including one from superstar Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky defended her title in the 800-meter freestyle bringing home her third straight gold medal in that event. She is the first woman to do it in history.

Ledecky took the lead early on and never let go, furthering herself from the rest of the women with every lap. She has the 23 fastest times in the event and this marks her 7th gold medal.

“I’m very proud of 2 golds and 2 silvers. Of course, I’m always competing to win. I dive in every race, hoping to get my hands on the wall first,” said Ledecky. “As I said earlier, I was very happy with my 400 free where I went my second best time ever and really competed and I think I put myself in the race in a good way.”

In Tokyo, she’s won gold in the 1500 free, silver in the 400 free, and silver in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

She did not medal in the 200 free.

When asked if this was her last Olympic race, Leedecky said no way. She said she’ll definitely be back in 2024 and maybe even 2028.

