Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis advances to Olympic Boxing semifinals

The United States’ Keyshawn Davis, right, exchanges punches with Russian Olympic Committee’s Gabil Mamedov during their men’s lightweight 63-kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis put another win under his belt Monday night in the Olympic Boxing quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Davis’ match started at 10:48 p.m. EST and was against Russia Olympic Committee’s Gabil Mamedov.

Davis came out with a 4-1 win after a third-round rally. He now sets his sights on the Men’s Light (138 lbs) semifinals #1, which will be held at 1:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Davis advanced to the quarterfinals after a win against reigning silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha, of France. The match ended early on the decision of the referee after Davis hit Oumiha in the jaw with a powerful righthand punch.

The 22-year-old is seen as a strong contender for gold in the lightweight division of men’s boxing. That spot on the podium was last held by a U.S. boxer in 1992 by Oscar De La Hoya.