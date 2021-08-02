Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis advances to Olympic Boxing semifinals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis put another win under his belt Monday night in the Olympic Boxing quarterfinals in Tokyo.
Davis’ match started at 10:48 p.m. EST and was against Russia Olympic Committee’s Gabil Mamedov.
Davis came out with a 4-1 win after a third-round rally. He now sets his sights on the Men’s Light (138 lbs) semifinals #1, which will be held at 1:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Davis advanced to the quarterfinals after a win against reigning silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha, of France. The match ended early on the decision of the referee after Davis hit Oumiha in the jaw with a powerful righthand punch.
The 22-year-old is seen as a strong contender for gold in the lightweight division of men’s boxing. That spot on the podium was last held by a U.S. boxer in 1992 by Oscar De La Hoya.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.