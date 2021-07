HAMPTON, Va. (WAV)Y — Tynita Butts-Townsend is heading to Tokyo as a member of USA Track and Field.

The native of Hampton is competing in the women’s high jump.

Butts-Townsend graduated from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia and East Carolina University. At ECU, she was a seven-time All-American.

Track and Field competitions will begin in Japan on July 30. Women’s high jump competitions are slated for Aug. 5 and 7 at the Olympic Stadium.