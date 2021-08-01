Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry wins 400m race, advances to semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WAVY) — Chesapeake native Michael Cherry won his 400-meter race over the weekend in Tokyo as he advances to the semifinals at the Olympics.
Cherry was an All-American and state champion at Oscar Smith High School, a national champion at LSU, and a World Champion in the 4×400 relay.
The 400-meter semifinals are set for Monday.
Back in June, Cherry ran a personal-best time of 44.35, and finished runner-up behind Michael Norman in 400-meter Olympic trials.
Cherry is currently is competing in his very first Olympics.
