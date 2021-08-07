Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry, team USA win gold on 4×400 meter relay at Tokyo Olympics

Michael Norman, Michael Cherry, Rai Benjamin and Bryce Deadmon of the United States, from left, celebrate after winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Chesapeake Olympian Michael Cherry and his American teammates won gold on the 4×400 meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay.

The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4×100-meter relay, but the 4×400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996.

The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.

This was the first-ever Olympics for the Oscar Smith High School grad.

Michael Cherry, of United States, starts the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

