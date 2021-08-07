Chesapeake’s Michael Cherry, team USA win gold on 4×400 meter relay at Tokyo Olympics

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Chesapeake Olympian Michael Cherry and his American teammates won gold on the 4×400 meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay.
The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4×100-meter relay, but the 4×400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996.
The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.
This was the first-ever Olympics for the Oscar Smith High School grad.
