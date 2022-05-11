ANNE ARBOR, MI (WAVY) – Jana Melichova made history on Wednesday as the first women’s golfer in Old Dominion history to qualify for the NCAA Championships. A senior from the Czech Republic, Melichova fired a final-round 70 (-1) and finished tied for third to earn one of only two individual spots from the Anne Arbor regional.

She’s the first Monarch from the men’s or women’s team to make the finals since 1991.

“I’m still having trouble processing what’s happening right now,” Melichova said following her final round.

She began her career as the Conference USA Freshman of the Year, and will now end it as one of the final 12 players to compete for a national title.

“This would be the equivalent of the basketball team making the Final Four, the baseball team advancing to the College World Series or our football team playing in a New Year’s Six bowl,” said ODU Head Coach Mallory Kane.

“That’s how big a deal this is”

Melichova will head to Scottsdale, Arizona for the championships, which run May 20-25th.