James Madison University suspends fall football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAVY) – James Madison University announced on Friday that it has officially suspended the fall football season as a result of the pandemic and possible postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship.

The university says that “departmental focus has shifted, in collaboration with the Colonial Athletic Association and the NCAA,” to the spring football season.

“The CAA announced the suspension of football on July 17, while leaving the door open for institutions wishing to compete independent of league play,” officials said.

“While some CAA institutions suspended athletics at that time, JMU elected to align its decision for football with the NCAA’s championship calendar and proceeded with carrying out its return-to-play operational plans.”

The NCAA Board of Governors issued guidance on August 5, including measures for each division to make its own decisions on championships and criteria for at least 50% of eligible institutions to compete in order to sponsor a championship.

As of Friday afternoon, over 50% of FCS institutions have postponed their fall football season.

The full statement can be found here.

