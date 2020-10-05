Jackson, Ravens run away with 31-17 win over Washington

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at FedExField on October 04, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington in a 31-17 victory Sunday.

Though he turned in a better performance than his three-interception outing last week in Cleveland, Dwayne Haskins was largely ineffective. The second-year quarterback threw for 314 yards, but no touchdowns, and much of his numbers came after the outcome of the contest seemed all but settled.

Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’ second touchdown catch. That was enough to hand Washington (1-3) its third straight defeat.

Weakened by treatment he received during the week for cancer, Washington coach Ron Rivera occasionally took a break by sitting on the bench.