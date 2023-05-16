Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will three times earlier this year, according to new information in an affidavit.

Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery after the incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, on Feb. 25.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, a Johnson County judge agreed to Mahomes’ request to have his bond agreement modified so he could talk to three of four people listed as witnesses, who are his friends.

Mahomes declined to comment before and after Tuesday’s hearing. He has been free after posting $100,000 bond.

The hearing came a day after a redacted affidavit provided more details of the alleged assault on the restaurant’s owner, Aspen Vaugh.

Investigators said Mahomes shoved a waiter at the restaurant who tried to come into a room where he was with Vaughn. After the waiter left, Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and forcefully kissed her three different times without her consent, according to the court document.

She told police Mahomes was a friend of her stepdaughter and had caused trouble and been asked to leave the restaurant in the past.

According to the affidavit, two servers in the area did not hear her call for help but later confirmed that she told them about the assault and showed them a bruise on her neck.

Mahomes, who is a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, asked Vaughn not to tell anyone what happened and then said he could help her business because he has a “large social media following,” investigators said.

Vaughn’s boyfriend came to the restaurant and, after finding out what happened, ordered Mahomes and his friends to leave.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Johnson County District Judge Thomas M. Sutherland said Mahomes could not speak to one of the witnesses, who had direct knowledge of the incident. He warned the other three witnesses they could not talk to Mahomes about the case, Kansas City media reported.

Mahomes’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.