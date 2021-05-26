Countdown to Indy: Previewing the Indy 500 with driver Rinus VeeKay

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to Indy is on!

We’ll have special live digital coverage ahead of the race, and it starts today with a 12 p.m. livestream.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic live be from IMS with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay.

The 20-year-old started out the month of May at IMS by winning his first career IndyCar race: the GMR Grand Prix. 

Now VeeKay turns his attention to running in his second Indianapolis 500. He’ll start in the front row with the pole-sitter Scott Dixon and Colton Herta.

The three will talk about his chances on Sunday and his experience so far this month.

