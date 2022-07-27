ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) – The newly-named Washington Commanders hit the field for their first day of training camp at the team’s home facility Wednesday morning.

The Commanders are coming off their fifth straight losing season, but are led by a new quarterback. Carson Wentz hopes to bring some explosiveness to an unit with potential.

LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks with the media following the first day of training camp https://t.co/IcTi6IcFqc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022

The Commanders’ defense, which gave up 25 points a game last year, is also looking for improvement.

LIVE: DT Jon Allen speaks with the media following the first day of training camp https://t.co/ncXvuqA6tI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 27, 2022

