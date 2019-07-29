Holloway finishes runner-up in USA 110m hurdles, qualifies for World Championships

Florida’s Grant Holloway, center, raises his arms as he wins the men’s 110 meter hurdles finals during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DES MOINE, IA (WAVY) – Not long after turning professional, Grant Holloway told the Sportswrap, the picture he kept on his phone was that of him finishing fourth at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2017.

With that fourth place finish, Holloway finished one spot outside of qualifying for Team USA at the World Track Championships.

Fast-forward to Sunday evening, at a rain-drenched Drake Stadium, Holloway finished with a time of 13.36 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Though he finished short of first-place Daniel Roberts, Holloway accomplished what he set out to do- qualify for Team USA.

Diving at the finish line, Holloway bested Devon Allen by .02 seconds, and will represent the United States at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in late September.