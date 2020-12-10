Hokies All Access: Clemson Recap, Virginia Preview, Basketball Update, Football Honors, Logan Thomas NFL Career, Full Booth w/ Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest edition of Hokies All Access. In this edition, we take a look back at the Clemson game and preview the Commonwealth Clash game with Virginia with the “Voice of the Hokies” Jon Laaser and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop.

Head Coach Justin Fuente talks about the Commonwealth Cup Clash. Head Women’s Coach Kenny Brooks talks about how his team is preparing for the season. Virginia Tech’s all-time leading passer is Logan Thomas. Thomas has made the transition from quarterback to tight end. Logan’s play is helping the Washington Football team in their playoff push. Washington Unfiltered host Kelsey Nicole Nelson shares her thoughts on Logan’s play for Washington.