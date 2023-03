BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – For the first time in program history, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team heads into the NCAA Tournament as one of the top four seeds, along with Indiana, Stanford, and top overall seed South Carolina.

The Hokies (27-4) head into the “Big Dance” as one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 11 straight including their first ever ACC Tournament championship.

Tech will take on Chattanooga (20-12) in the opening round on Saturday at Cassel Coliseum.