“His moment;” Grant Holloway ready to make Olympics debut

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY)- Grant Holloway has a tattoo on his hand that reads “Wait a moment for my moment.” After years of work, wins and championships, the Chesapeake track star is ready for his moment to represent the United States on the Olympic stage.

“I’m ready, I’m prepared, and I know I’ve done everything to lead up to that point,” said Holloway, who will run the 110-meter hurdles in Tokyo, starting on August 3.

Holloway is in the discussion as the greatest hurdler in American history. A graduate of Grassfield High School, Holloway re-wrote the record books at the University of Florida, winning eight national championships, then won a world championship in the Fall of 2019.

“I can’t wait to see what he does next, and how he’s going to carry that flag, be able to put America on his back, and represent the United States in such a great way,” said Justin Gatlin, a friend of Holloway’s and a five-time Olympic medalist who specializes in the 100 and 200-meter sprint.