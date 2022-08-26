PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The high school football season in Hampton Roads is off and running. Click above for highlights from week one.

PREP FOOTBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Bruton 37, Northampton 18

Catholic High School of Va Beach 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 11

Essex 42, Sussex Central 6

Cox 37, Princess Anne 13

Franklin County 21, Bassett 17

Green Run 27, Kempsville 14

Indian River 36, Hickory 0

Kellam 38, First Colonial 21

Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0

Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10

Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6

Menchville 47, Granby 3

Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7

Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0

Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6

Norview 20, Grassfield 6

Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15

Poquoson 28, Southampton 0

Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8

Western Branch 33, Churchland 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd.