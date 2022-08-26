PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – The high school football season in Hampton Roads is off and running. Click above for highlights from week one.
PREP FOOTBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Bruton 37, Northampton 18
Catholic High School of Va Beach 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 11
Essex 42, Sussex Central 6
Cox 37, Princess Anne 13
Franklin County 21, Bassett 17
Green Run 27, Kempsville 14
Indian River 36, Hickory 0
Kellam 38, First Colonial 21
Lake Taylor 41, Norcom 0
Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10
Landstown 23, Ocean Lakes 6
Menchville 47, Granby 3
Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7
Nandua 33, Rappahannock 0
Nansemond River 20, Bethel 6
Norview 20, Grassfield 6
Oscar Smith 47, Deep Creek 15
Poquoson 28, Southampton 0
Salem-Va. Beach 15, Bayside 8
Western Branch 33, Churchland 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Cross vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, ppd.