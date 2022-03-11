Highland Springs rallies in final minute, tops Maury in Class 5 championship game

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Maury led Highland Springs by eight with 3:32 left, and by five with just over a minute to play, but the Commodores still had to watch the opposing bench burst into a championship celebration. The Springers did just enough to clip the Commodores 63-62 in the Class 5 state title game at VCU’s Siegel Center on Friday night.

Down by three in the final :30 seconds, Dorian Davis rose up and nailed a game-tying three-point basket for Highland Springs. Maury’s Brian Alexander had a great look at a go-ahead three-pointer, but it clanked off the front iron.

On the ensuing scrum for the rebound, Maury was called for an over-the-back foul, which sent Khristian Martin to the free-throw line with :07 seconds left. He banked in his first attempt, missed his second, and Maury missed a game-winning attempt as time expired.

Alexander led Maury with 28 points, while Danzelle Coles scored a game-high 30 points for Highland Springs.