VHSL decides to delay final decision on spring sports season until May

(WAVY) — The Virginia High School League’s Crisis Management Committee decided Tuesday morning that a final plan of action for the school’s spring sports season would wait until May.

Due to COVID-19, the organization’s most recent decision prior to Tuesday’s announcement was to delay the season by two weeks.

Now, only a handful of days later, the crisis management team decided unanimously this morning to recommend a final decision not be made until May.

“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be made in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety.” VHSL Officials

VSHL FAQ:

Currently, the first week of July is a total dead period. Would schools be allowed to sponsor events? The VHSL Executive Committee would need to take action and provide a one-time waiver to allow teams to practice and play.

How would the Amateur Rule affect student-athletes who would want to participate in an extended season? Any athlete signing a Professional contract (Baseball has its draft and signing in the second week of June) will not be eligible.

Currently, the VHSL calendar has the Spring Sports seasons ending in June. Would holding practices and playing games in July be a violation of the Sports Season Rule? Yes. The Executive Committee will need to approve a revision of the published dates for the end of the Spring Season.

Will student-athletes have insurance if practices and games occur in July? Risk and Insurance Statement on the Physical/Participation Form. Parents are required to certify that the student athlete has insurance and respond to the following statement: The participant has student medical/accident insurance available through the school (yes___ no ); has athletic participation insurance coverage through the school (yes no___); is insured by our family policy. Students will be required to have a new physical beginning July 1 and parents will certify on the new form.

Will students who have graduated meet Enrollment/BonaFide Student Rules? Students entering College and taking summer classes that are NOT part of any dual enrollment situation are no longer in high school which would violate both these rules.

Will 2019 – 2020 student (PPE) physical forms be effective for students to participate in July? June 30 is the expiration date for the PPE (14 months of coverage). Students will be required to have a new physical beginning July 1.

If any games are played during the summer, will there be a state champion recognized for the 2020 season? The answer is no. If there is an option to allow games to be played, there will be no 2020 VHSL Champions recognized for spring sports.

