VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Former Oscar Smith state champion quarterback Phillip Sims is now in the coaching game.

After stints at two different schools in Richmond, Sims is back in Hampton Roads as the head coach at Princess Anne.

“The school is vested in having a winner,” Sims said. “The administration wants to be successful in football.”

It’s not going to be easy. The Cavaliers have fallen on hard times. Last season, they went 0-10.

“Our challenge now is building a winner and showing that progress and success and sustaining,” Sims said.

Sims was a five-star recruit who played college ball at Alabama and Virginia and took part in several NFL camps.

“I’ve studied him a little bit,” senior Emmanuel Patten said. “He’s like a local legend here.”

While Sims is proud of his playing achievements, it’s not going to help the Cavaliers win anything.

“I tell them all the time I’m not playing Friday night this is about Princess Anne football,” Sims said “At this point I want to be known as a winning coach and not a winning player.”

Princess Anne opens the season against Cox.