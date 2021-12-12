Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko de-commits from ODU a day after winning Class 6 state championship

*Note – the video above originally aired in June 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just a day after leading Oscar Smith to the Class 6 state championship, star quarterback, Ethan Vasko, announced he has de-committed from ODU.

The now two-time state champion first committed to ODU in June and at the time said he was “super excited” and that his final decision came down to the relationships he had formed with the coaching staff during his recruitment.

Two time state champion, Oscar Smith QB Ethan Vasko has de committed from ODU a day after winning the state title at SB Ballard stadium. Vasko was a big time commit for this class for Ricky Rahne. @WAVY_News



Will be very curious to see what school he ends up at. https://t.co/oSUNJLQqmc — Craig Loper II (@CraigLoperWAVY) December 12, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, Vasko said he has “recently been presented with additional opportunities that I believe is a better fit for me to achieve my education and career goals.”

He added that he was honored and humbled to have received a scholarship to play at ODU.

There is no word on where Vasko is now heading.

