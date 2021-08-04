ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium to host high school football championships

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University (ODU) is set to host the 2021 and 2022 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 and Class 6 State Football Championships.

The games are scheduled for December 11, 2021 and December 10, 2022.

“We are excited to bring high school football back to the campus of Old Dominion University,” said Mike Fryling, District General Manager for Spectra Venue Management. “By partnering with Old Dominion University, Visit Norfolk and Chesapeake Public Schools we are going to create the ultimate gameday experience for VHSL. We look forward to working with VHSL as we prepare to bring the top coaches and athletes from around the state to Old Dominion University.”

Kornblau Field, at the 22,480 seat S.B. Ballard Stadium, opened in 2019 following an extensive renovation

“Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium will provide a first-class championship experience for fans and students alike as we welcome them into our newly renovated facility,” said Bruce Stewart, ODU Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. “With our professional grade field turf, top of the line video display boards, and enhanced seating to optimize comfort, we believe S.B. Ballard Stadium will provide an outstanding championship atmosphere deserving of these young student athletes.”

The stadium last hosted high school football in the 1980s when it was known as Foreman Field. The return of high school football is part of a 2-year agreement with ODU.

“The Virginia High School League looks forward to hosting our Class 5 and Class 6 state football championships on the campus of Old Dominion University,” said Shawn Knight, Assistant Director of the Virginia High School League, “We are excited about our 2-year agreement with the university that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.”

Information on tickets will be available later in the fall.