Maury, Oscar Smith and Phoebus head off to state championships Saturday

UPDATE: Oscar Smith High School defeated Jame Madison 42- 17 to win the Class 6 state title.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several high school football teams from Hampton Roads gear up for state championships Saturday.

Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium is hosting two Saturday. Oscar Smith (12-1) is heading off against James Madison (13-1) at noon for class 6.

Then at 3 p.m., for Class 5, Maury (8-1) is set to face off against currently undefeated Stone Bridge (14-0), also at ODU.

At 4:40 p.m., Phoebus (13-1) is headed to Lynchburg at Liberty University to face off against Liberty Christian (13-0) at Class 3.

Congrats to @OscarSmithFB, Tigers defeat James Madison 42-17 to win Class 6 state title. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qEmeJ1VtQK — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) December 11, 2021

Last week, Maury defeated Green Run (13-1) to advance to the Class 5 state championship game. Green Run came in with an undefeated record and the Stallions struck first when future North Carolina Tar Heel Tayon Holloway scored to give Green Run a 7-0 lead which would be the final points of the day for the Stallions.

The Commodores won the state title in 2019 with the likes of Keandre Lambert (Penn State) and CJ Beasley (Coastal Carolina), now Maury is back with a new-look roster.

Third quarter of the Class 6 state title game, Oscar Smith leads James Madison 28-17. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/JJVAqFy020 — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) December 11, 2021

On Dec. 4, Phoebus continued its season-long domination by shutting out Brentsville District (11-3) 43-0 at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

Since 2001, Phoebus has won 7 state titles but hasn’t won the championship since 2011, so the seniors on the Phantoms want to bring the crown back to Phoebus.

With Oscar Smith, the Tigers are back in a familiar spot on the big stage looking for back-to-back titles in the same year.