Maury boys and Menchville girls win region titles at Scope

(WAVY) – The Maury Commodores led wire-to-wire over Menchville in the boys Class 5, Region B championship at Scope on Monday night.

The Monarchs got within 2 points, but it’s Maury that takes home the region crown.

Both Menchville and Maury qualify for the state playoffs, but gets to play closer to home in its opening round game while Menchville will be forced to travel.

In the girls Class 5, Region B final, Menchville held off Norview 43-29 in a low scoring game. The Pilots got within 5, but Menchville holds on to win the region crown.

Like on the boys side, both Menchville and Norview qualify for the state playoffs.





Boys Class 5, Region B Championship

Maury 47

Menchville 41

Girls Class 5, Region B Championship

Menchville 43

Norview 29