Local high school football games moved due to Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several local high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Saturday

Petersburg at Norcom – 2 p.m.

Lake Taylor vs. Warwick – noon at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Norview vs. Woodside – 4:30 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Grafton vs. Denbigh – 7 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Monday

Great Bridge at Wilson 7 p.m.

Postponed

Phoebus vs. Menchville (TBD)

Norfolk Academy at First Flight (TBD)

