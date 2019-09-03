Local high school football games moved due to Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several local high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
Saturday
Petersburg at Norcom – 2 p.m.
Lake Taylor vs. Warwick – noon at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News
Norview vs. Woodside – 4:30 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News
Grafton vs. Denbigh – 7 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News
Monday
Great Bridge at Wilson 7 p.m.
Postponed
Phoebus vs. Menchville (TBD)
Norfolk Academy at First Flight (TBD)
Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.