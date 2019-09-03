Local high school football games moved due to Dorian

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lake Taylor and Norcom pick up wins on Monday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several local high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Saturday

Petersburg at Norcom – 2 p.m.

Lake Taylor vs. Warwick – noon at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Norview vs. Woodside – 4:30 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Grafton vs. Denbigh – 7 p.m. at John B. Todd Stadium in Newport News

Monday

Great Bridge at Wilson 7 p.m.

Postponed

Phoebus vs. Menchville (TBD)

Norfolk Academy at First Flight (TBD)

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Highlights

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories