SUFFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Over the past two seasons, King’s Fork football is synonymous with one word.

Excellence.

A State-Semifinal birth and Regional Final appearance are new territories for the Bulldogs, but under Head Coach Anthony Joffrion, it’s becoming a standard.

“We’ve had the best seasons in school history the past two years. A lot of schools would say that’s the standard, but our standard is State Championships,” Joffrion said.

The third year Head Coach will be running a team with a lot of familiar faces.

“We have 18 returning starters coming back from last year. It’s really nice. This offseason has been huge for us,” Joffrion said.

With the veteran experience in the locker room and the poise from the coaching staff, this team is ready to make a run. The road is only getting harder though, as they now compete at Class 5, Region B. All of that means Maury, a dominant force in the commonwealth, is standing in their way to a Region and State title.

“Our biggest thing is focusing on ourselves and seeing what we have to do to get better,” Joffrion said.

King’s Fork’s first game is Friday, August 25 at Churchland.