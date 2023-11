PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Twenty-six points is quite the way to open up Chapter 1 of your sophomore season.

Norview point guard Keon Mitchell had his hands all over the ball in the Pilots’ 63-55 road win over Manor.

Norview opens its season up 1-0 and will face Maury Dec. 13. Manor moves to 1-1 and will travel to Western Branch Dec. 8.

See highlights of Norview’s win over Manor in the video player above.