COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Sept. 19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 19, the fifth week of the high school football season.
Several other games have already been affected so far this season.
Manor vs. I.C. Norcom
The Manor vs. I.C. Norcom varsity football game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be a “no contest.” Neither team’s standings will be impacted.
All ticket purchases online will be refunded.
This post will be updated if more cancellations are announced.
