HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Four area high school football teams claimed region championships on Friday night. Sports Director Craig Loper has all of the highlights, which you can watch in the video above.

In the Class 5 Region A title game, Green Run defeated Kempsville 508.

In the Class 5 Region B title game, Maury defeated Nansemond River 55-7.

In the Class 4 Region A title game, Warwick defeated King’s Fork 31-19.

In the Class 2 Region A title game, Poquoson takes down the defending state champions King William 14-7.