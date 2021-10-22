Hampton Roads high school football disruptions: Week of Oct. 17

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The following local high school football games have announced they are cancelled and/or postponed this week.

The Maury High School (Norfolk) vs. Landstown High School (Virginia Beach) Friday, October 22 varsity football game scheduled to be played at Landstown has been canceled.

The schools did not give a reason for the cancelation.

This is the second straight football game to be canceled for Maury. The school’s homecoming game on October 15 against Manor High School (Portsmouth) was canceled because the Manor team was under quarantine for COVID-19 protocols.

If WAVY News hears of any other high school football games canceled this week, we’ll post that information here.