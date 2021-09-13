COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Sept. 12

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 12, the fourth week of the high school football season.

Several other games have already been affected so far this season.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Monday night that two upcoming football games had been canceled.

Those games include:

JV football game: Kellam vs. Landstown scheduled for Wednesday. Sept. 15

Varsity football game: Landstown vs. Kempsville scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17

People who purchased tickets for the Virginia Beach games should receive a full refund within five days.

This post will be updated as more information is released.