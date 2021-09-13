COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Sept. 12

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 12, the fourth week of the high school football season.
Several other games have already been affected so far this season.
Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Monday night that two upcoming football games had been canceled.
Those games include:
- JV football game: Kellam vs. Landstown scheduled for Wednesday. Sept. 15
- Varsity football game: Landstown vs. Kempsville scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17
People who purchased tickets for the Virginia Beach games should receive a full refund within five days.
This post will be updated as more information is released.