COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Oct. 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 3, the seventh week of the high school football season.

Several other games have already been affected so far this season.

Great Bridge vs. Oscar Smith

The Manor vs. I.C. Norcom junior varsity and varsity football game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, October 7 and 8 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

There are no makeup games scheduled.

This post will be updated if more cancellations are announced.