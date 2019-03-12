Chris Scott introduced as next Oscar Smith head coach

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) — Oscar Smith High School has found its next head coach. Chris Scott, who formerly coached at Bishop Sullivan and Ocean Lakes, will now take over the Tigers program.

Scott led Ocean Lakes high school school to five Beach District titles, a state championship and won 86 of the 96 games the Dolphins played.



Three years ago, he was hired to help build Bishop Sullivan high into a national football power, and today he moves back to the public school sector to keep alive the success of Hampton Roads’ most successful teams.

Oscar Smith has played in the state championship game six times in the last 11 years, winning two titles.

Scott, who has coached a bunch of major college players, and several NFL starters had no problem attracting some of the top players from around Hampton Roads at Sullivan, and was suspended four years ago for breaking recruiting rules at Ocean Lakes.

He will be expected to keep Oscar Smith’s success going, and understands the expectations.

“My expectation is to get to game 15, and that’s where we see eye to eye here,” Scott said. “That’s their expectations as well. They do a great job year in and year out with the talent and support of the administration to make sure they get there. I just hope I continue to help them get there frequently and stay there, and make that long trip back home, bringing home the championship trophy.”

Chris Scott replaces Scott Johnson who retired from teaching and coaching following the season.