Chesapeake Public Schools cancels football game between Great Bridge, Hickory after several players put on quarantine

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The football game between Great Bridge and Hickory, originally scheduled for Friday, March 5, has been canceled.

Officials from Chesapeake Schools relayed the news Wednesday morning citing the placement of several players on active quarantine for the game’s cancelation.

In late January, Chesapeake Public Schools officials announced their plan to move forward with some fall sports — but not all.

During a meeting on January 25, the Chesapeake School Board voted 8-1 to proceed with fall high school varsity sports, but will cancel junior varsity sports for now.

The board made the decision based on a recommendation by Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton. After consulting with the School Health Advisory Board, he said since almost all fall sports will be held outdoors — except volleyball — officials feel confident they can implement the recommended mitigation measures effectively.

“We’re prioritizing. For varsity students, this is their last opportunity to participate in sports and it has ramifications beyond high school,” he said.

Cotton said as the spring season approaches, they will provide an update on the status of sports for middle school students.

Conditioning for varsity football and competition cheer will begin Jan. 28 and practice will start Feb. 4.

Conditioning will start Feb. 1 and practice on Feb. 15 for cross-country, field hockey, volleyball, and golf.