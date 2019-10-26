After a 63-game losing streak, Kempsville takes home a win

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –  “The strength of the dog is the strength of the pack.”

That’s the victory chant Kempsville said in celebration of breaking a 63-game losing streak over five seasons. Kempsville faced Bayside at the Marlin’s home-field, winning 32-28.

Once the clock hit zero the team celebrated by happily running on the field; some even shed tears of joy.

“Since freshman year, I’ve been a part of the program building for this since and we finally got it done,” said quarterback and senior, Jovon Mims.

The Chiefs haven’t won a game since 2013. Tonight, they made history.

Jaylon White, a defensive end sophomore that recently faced a house fire two weeks ago had a big game tonight. White was able to have three tackles for a loss in the first half and two fumble recoveries in the second half.

“It means everything to the Kempsville family, it means everything to this community,” stated first-year Chiefs coach Daryl Cherry.

