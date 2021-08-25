2 VB schools football games canceled due to COVID-19 ‘safety protocols’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools has canceled two upcoming football games.
The division said the cancellations were due to “safety protocols associated with COVID-19.” The school division didn’t specify what the particular issues were that resulted in the games be canceled.
The games are:
- Princess Anne v. Kempsville: Friday, Aug. 27
- Princess Anne v. Salem: Thursday, Sept. 2
People who purchased tickets for the games should receive a full refund within five days.
