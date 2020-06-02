Hicks’ “unexpected” journey from Norfolk, to NSU, to the pros

NORFOLK (WAVY) – When asked to sum up her college basketball career in one word, Chanette Hicks came up with “unexpected.”

Indeed, Hicks, who graduated from Norfolk State in May, has dealt with a number of unexpected twists and turns throughout her journey.

First, after only one season, she transferred from Virginia Techto NSU following a coaching change in Blacksburg. But that was a welcomed change for the Maury High School graduate, who would then enjoy playing ball at home.

“Right down the street (from Maury), it was a good feeling,” said Hicks.

Then came the middle of March, when the arrival of Coronavirus forced the cancellation of the MEAC Tournament. “It hurt so much that I don’t think I accepted it until about a month after, really,” said Hicks.

Pouring salt on the wound, the tournament’s top seed, Bethune-Cookman, was eliminated in the opening round before the cancellation. The path to a championship seemed paved for Hicks and the team. “It was ours pretty much,” she said.

Still, Hicks ended her career as one of the most accomplished players in NSU history. She was named the MEAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the HBCU National Player of the Year.

“My main goal is to be the best player I can be,” she said.

Luck was not on her side. Hicks was supposed to attend a WNBA prospect camp at the women’s Final Four, hoping that would open the door to a possible training camp invite. The league had to shut down due to Covid-19.

“It’s (the virus) messing up a lot,” said Hicks.

She will still get a professional opportunity. In August, she will pack her backs for Switzerland, and intends to prove she can perform at a high level.

“Life goes on,” said Hicks. “So, the fact that Coronavirus happened, I can’t go back. We can’t do the (MEAC) tournament over again, we can’t. So you have to move forward and go on.”