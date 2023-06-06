CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Up 10-4 in the fifth inning, the Hickory Hawks looked like they were in control against Granby Tuesday night in Chesapeake. The Comets didn’t go away easily. They hit three home runs in the top of the seventh inning and ended up taking an 11-10 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning.

In a wild turn of events, Hickory scored a run to tie the game back up at 11. After that, the Hawks walked off on a bunt from Alena Demakas to score Sydney Clemets.

Hickory won the game 12-11 and booked a trip to the state semifinal.

Highlights are in the video above.

Other softball scores from around the area on Tuesday night included Kellam beating Charles Colgan 4-2 in Class 6.