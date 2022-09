NORFOLK (WAVY) – Besides a recent 0-16 slump, he has been taking Major League Baseball by storm. On Wednesday, Gunnar Henderson was named Minor League Player of the year by Baseball America.

Our Minor League Player Of The Year 🏆@Orioles prospect Gunnar Hendersonhttps://t.co/bWtWH6KWfE pic.twitter.com/YRIb8qvb98 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 28, 2022 Henderson’s rise to the big leagues has been astronomical in 2022. He began the season with AA Bowie where he played 47 games this season. From there, he was called up to AAA and played 26 games in Norfolk before being promoted to ‘the show’ in late August.