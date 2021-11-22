(VIDEO) Heinicke, Washington spoil Newton’s homecoming 27-21

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 21: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team drops back to pass against the defense of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Washington spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense.

Terry McLaurin had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Newton was making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers. He threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard touchdown. But Newton’s final two potential game-winning drives ended when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs. Newton was sacked with 1:11 left to seal the win for Washington and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.