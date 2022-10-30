INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVY) – Another Sunday of last-minute heroics from Taylor Heinicke.

Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer dove across the goal line from one yard out to score the game-tying touchdown with 22 seconds in Indianapolis, and Joey Slye provided the go-ahead extra point in a 17-16 Washington Commanders win over Colts.

Heinicke, who completed 23 of 31 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, orchestrated a nine-play drive that began on his own 11-yard line with only 2:39 left to play. The second-year Commander found Curtis Samuel for a crucial fourth-down conversion and hit Terry McLaurin, who climbed the ladder and made a spectacular grab at the one to set up the game-winning play.

The Commanders (4-4) are now 2-0 with Heinicke as the starting quarterback, and will take on former starter Kirk Cousins next weekend when the Minnesota Vikings head to Landover.