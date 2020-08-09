Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, outlasting Brad Keselowski in overtime in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski was denied again in his home state. He’s never won a Cup race at Michigan, but it would have been a tall order to overcome a dominant Harvick on Saturday.

Harvick won for the fourth time at MIS — and three of those victories have been in the last three years. Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski.