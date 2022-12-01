NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The expression may be a tad over-used these days, but in this case, it’s appropriate. Messiah Delhomme was almost literally “all over the field” in Warwick High School’s win over King’s Fork on Friday Night.

The sophomore star rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. That was just on offense. On defense, he snagged two interceptions to help seal the Raiders’ first region championship since the 1986-87 season.

Messiah Delhomme is the WAVY TV 10 and Hardee’s Player of the Week.