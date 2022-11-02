PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norcom defensive back Jaden Ratliff put on quite a show for the Greyhounds last Saturday.

Ratliff snagged three interceptions in Norcom’s homecoming win over Churchland.

That performance was good enough to earn the junior safety the Hardee’s Player of the Week.

“I want to prove that I’m the best in the nation,” Ratliff said. “I’m the best safety there is.”

Ratliff missed last year’s homecoming game with an injury, so he was excited to be back with his team.

If there’s one thing that Ratliff loves, it’s making opposing offenses mad.

“I guess since because I’m a three-star, they tell me ‘I’m not really a three-star, you’re not that good'”, Ratliff said. “I don’t even have to talk, I just point at the scoreboard and point to my stats.”

Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Eastern Michigan, Campbell and Buffalo.

“He does a lot of good things for us,” coach Anthony Hawkins said. “He even threw the ball. He threw the ball for us this year, so we move him around and get the ball in the playmakers hands. that’s just what he is, he’s a playmaker.