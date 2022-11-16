WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Jaylen Pretlow has been a battering ram for the Rams of Lafayette High School. The senior running back and receiver has found the end zone 56 times in the last two seasons, which included a four-touchdown night in the team’s playoff-opening win against Colonial Heights.

“Once I’m in open field and it’s one on one with the safety, I already know no one is going to catch me,” said Pretlow, who’s committed to the Naval Academy, but could make a switch to Old Dominion, William & Mary or James Madison.

Jaylen Pretlow is the Hardee’s and WAVY TV 10 Player of the Week.