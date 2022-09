VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Kevin White has shown explosive ability as both a passer and a runner. The senior quarterback at Green Run High School threw five touchdowns and ran another in a blowout win over Kellam last week.

“I’m a playmaker,” said White, who’s received a scholarship offer to Duke. “I can make plays throwing the ball, running the ball, get the ball in my playmakers hands, receivers, running backs it doesn’t matter what.”