BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — We are getting closer to kicking off the 2023 high school football season as teams nearly have a week of preseason practices under their belts. We are preseason mode here at WFXR as we have our latest Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz preview. Next stop is to Buchanan for a look at the James River Knights.

Tim Jennings enters his 5th season as the Knights head coach. James River got off to a 2-1 start in 2022 then they lost 6 of their last 7 games to go 3-7. The team graduated a lot of veteran players. Now for Jennings crew there is excitement and growth. But it will be up the super sophomores and freshmen to carry them to a successful 2023 campaign.

“I mean we are just trying to build a legacy. For myself and everybody else and trying to help everyone out but I am trying to be a leader on the team. As it will get you far in life,” said sophomore Gavin Binns.

“We have to be leaders all of the time. Helping out people I mean, I have been here for four years But we learn everything quick and helping them,” said sophomore Josiah Merchant.

“Spring and summer workouts it has been all youth. It has been freshmen and sophomores on a consistent basis anywhere from 25 to 30 plus kids a day in the summer 4 days a week. The future is bright we have just have to keep them coming out keep working to get better,” said head coach Tim Jennings.

James River opens up the season at home on Aug. 25 at Buffalo Gap.