“Hard to imagine;” McCray reflects on Lady Monarchs’ lost opportunity

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Just like every other coach in America, Nikki McCray had to deal a heartbreaking blow, and tell her Old Dominion Lady Monarchs they would not be playing in the postseason.

“When you’ve worked so hard for something and to see it end abruptly, it’s hard to imagine,” said McCray, who was named Conference USA’s Coach of the Year.

The Lady Monarchs (24-6, 14-4 in C-USA) enjoyed their best regular season in 12 years. But due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Conference USA joined every other conference in the country, and cancelled its postseason basketball tournament. The NCAA soon followed and cancelled March Madness, which meant the Lady Monarchs would not get the postseason opportunity they had worked and waited for.

“It’s just one of those things that you can’t get back,” said McCray. “You feel bad for them, but it doesn’t erase what we’ve done all year.”